Finch determined to lead Australian team for T20 title defence

Aaron Finch has decided to step down as captain of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL), but he is keen to guide Australia’s T20 World Cup defence on home ground next year.

Australia, led by Finch, won their first global T20 title on Sunday, defeating New Zealand in the final in Dubai, and now have less than a year to prepare for the next competition, which begins in the month of October in 2022.

Finch, who turned 35 on Wednesday, has experienced knee troubles following surgery in recent months but has stated that he will continue to be the captain of the team if he is fit.