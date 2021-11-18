Google for India 2021: Covid-19 Vaccine booking flow, Google Pay multilingual support and much more; Read on

Google announced an end-to-end COVID-19 vaccination booking flow via Google Assistant in eight Indian languages at the Google for India 2021 event on Thursday. In addition, Google introduced a collaboration with Coursera, a massive open online course (MOOC) platform, to offer online certification courses in the country. They also announced a feature on Google Search that will allow users to access results in their favourite language during the virtual event. In addition, read-aloud support will be added to Google Search in regional languages. Google Pay users in India will now be able to split bills and use Hinglish, according to the company.

Google also presented an end-to-end COVID-19 vaccine booking flow via Google Assistant at this year’s Google for India, which will go live next year. It will begin as soon as you search on Google for ‘COVID vaccine registration.’ Apart from the standard Register at cowin.gov.in button, users will see a Register conveniently with the Google Assistant button. It will allow you to book your COVID-19 vaccine in any of eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, using step-by-step guidance powered by Google Assistant. All of this is intended to reduce the complexity and hurdles of booking COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

To make the integration possible, Google collaborated closely with the government’s CoWIN. The redesigned experience will be available in Chrome for Android in early 2022.