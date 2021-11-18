Here’s how Deepak Chahar replied to Guptill after being hit by a six; Watch Video

When New Zealand is on the field, tempers rarely flare. After all, they are nice guys of the ground. But things got a little different the other day when India’s fast bowler Deepak Chahar was clearly irritated after Martin Guptill smashed him for a massive 98m six. Guptill blasted Chahar for a no-look six in the first T20 International between India and New Zealand in Jaipur, with the Kiwis batting first.

The incident occurred in New Zealand’s 18th over of their innings. With Guptill on 64 runs off 44 balls, he used the long handle to smash a monstrous six into the seats, without even looking at the ball and instead focusing on the ground. ‘He is not even looking at the ball,’ the on air commentator remarked. There was a staring exchange between Guptil and Chahar. Chahar got his retaliation on the following ball. Guptill’s eyes brightened up again and tried for another biggie to an almost similar delivery but the timing wasn’t as good this time, and the elevation wasn’t as nice either. The ball was caught by Shreyas Iyer after heading into the night sky, and Guptill’s innings came to a close. Chahar replied with a cold stare at Guptill as he walked off the ground.