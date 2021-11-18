Huawei forays into smart helmets for bikers ! Get to know about it ;

Leading Chinese tech company Huawei has launched a new smart product. It has now launched a smart helmet for two-wheelers. The smart helmet comes with various features like Bluetooth calling and voice commands.

The ‘Helmet Phone BH51M Neo’ runs on Huawei’s own Harmony OS. According to available reports, this smart helmet is currently being distributed in China through Huawei VMall. The price is 799 yuan (approximately 9000 rupees).

The smart helmet supports the Harmony OS Connect ecosystem. You can connect the helmet to your smartphone via OS. This will also enable Bluetooth voice calling. In addition to protecting the user from accidents, helmets provide many other benefits. LED lights can also be seen on the front and back of the helmet.