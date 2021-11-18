I2Pure introduces molecular Iodine to prevent Covid 19

I2Pure, a biotechnology company in Delhi, released a new product that prevents Covid 19. The company introduced I2Cure, a bio-shield antibacterial lotion in India. The antimicrobial is a single-use broadspectrum antibacterial based on molecular iodine that protects against Covid-19. The company claims that I2 Cure protects against many microbes and pathogens like viruses, bacteria and fungus.

‘I2Cure’s proprietary molecular iodine formulation is absorbed into the skin and then released as vapour, transforming the skin of your hands into an antibacterial material for up to 12 hours,’ said I2Cure Inventor Dr Jack Kessler.

I2Cure Senior Director Ramesh Menon shows a demo on how to use molecular iodine on your skin and body. ‘What is unique about Molecular Iodine is stabilised at 1500ppm, it has the ability to sit under the skin without any stain or smell and stays for the next 6 hours, thereby killing all pathogens that come in contact with the skin.’ He added.

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad tested I2Cure BioShield lotion and found it to be 97 per cent effective in preventing the Sars-Cov-2 virus in just 5 minutes.

Dr B. Kiran Kumar, the CCMB’s principal scientist-in-charge, performed and assessed the experimental test. According to the press release, the test was done twice and the results were averaged to determine the percentage of viral decrease.