Jammu and Kashmir police arrests three overground workers affiliated with Jaish, recovers Rs 43 lakh

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three overground workers (OGWs) affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Jammu. The police also recovered Rs 43 lakh from them.

Police informed that the arrested were transporting the cash from Punjab to south Kashmir to fund anti-India activities. The arrested have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mishipura Yaripora village in Kulgam, Umar Farooq from Pulwama and Mauzam Parvaiz of Dellipora in Pulwama.

The police set up special teams after getting specific inputs about the consignment of cash that was being transported from Punjab to south Kashmir. At a checkpoint at Sidhra bridge in Nagrota area they intercepted the Delhi registration vehicle and recovered the money.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Nagrota police station has been registered against the arrested.