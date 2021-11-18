Moto G Power (2022) waiting in the wings to be out soon ! Get the details here

Motorola has launched a wide range of products towards the year end. Following the launch of the Moto Watch 100, the Moto G Power (2022) handset was also introduced. The company has announced that the handset, which was launched in the US won’t be available until next year.

The Moto G Power incorporates a capsule-shaped camera module with three large sensors. There are thin bezels around the corners of the display. A cut-out for a punch-hole camera can also be seen on the display.

The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at $ 199 (approximately Rs. 14,000) in the US. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at $ 249 (approximately Rs. 19,000). The smartphone comes in a single dark groove colour variant. No information is available on whether the smartphone will be launched in other countries, including India.

The Moto G Power (2022) features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a punch hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage can be expanded with a microSD card. The Moto G Power (2022) runs on Android 11.

The Moto G Power (2022) has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.