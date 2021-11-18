New York drops lawsuit against anti-abortion protestors

New York’s attorney general has dropped her lawsuit that tried to prevent anti-abortion demonstrators from preventing women from entering a reproductive health clinic in the Queens borough of New York City.

Attorney General Letitia James agreed not to seek damages or civil fines against the 13 defendant protestors in exchange for their agreement for not filing counterclaims or pursue other legal challenges, the court papers, that was filed on Tuesday, reported.

The action was filed in June 2017 by James’ predecessor, Eric Schneiderman, regarding alleged harassment near the Choices Women’s Medical Center.