Rainford-Brent, former England cricketer reveals racist hate letter on social media

Ebony Rainford-Brent, a former England cricketer, said on Wednesday that she had received racist hate mail in which the sender demanded her to ‘leave our country.’

Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play for England when she debuted at the age of 17 in 2001, uploaded a photo of the handwritten letter on social media two days after Azeem Rafiq spoke against racism in the sport.

‘Who invited you to my country?’ the 37-year-old was asked in the letter, which contained a number of expletives. She was described as being found ‘naked in Africa’ and characterised as ‘illiterate and primitive.’

Brent expressed herself on twitter by tweeting,‘Interesting… I was born in South London, but I was supposedly found naked as a primitive in Africa. I’ve received a few letters throughout my time, but this one stands out.’

Rainford-Brent was an England player for nine years who received an MBE earlier this year, in the Queen’s birthday honours list for her contributions to sport and charity.

Last year, she collaborated with former West Indies batsman Michael Holding to discuss about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement as a commentator.