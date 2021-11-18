Rajasthan: Car loses control on Udaipur Highway, 4 killed, 3 injured

Jaipur: Four people were killed and three others were injured as a car spun out of control and met with accident on National Highway 48 on Rajasthan’s Dungarpur area, on Thursday. The accident took place at a crossing on the highway, as the car in which they were travelling lost control and flipped over on the road.

Also read: Vadodara boy beaten to death over alleged love affair; 4 arrested

Tulsiram Meena, a Head Constable at Bichhiwada police station said that the passengers were travelling from Udaipur to Ahmedabad. Three people died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.