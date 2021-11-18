‘Some clowns are trying to dishonour India and Congress supports them’: Narottam Mishra slams Sibal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed Congress leader Kapil Sibal for coming out in support of Vir Das. The actor-comedian has been receiving widespread criticism for his remarks against India at an event organized in America

‘Some clowns try to dishonour India and have the support of Kapil Sibal and other Congress members. Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath insult India abroad. We will not let this contaminant do his programs in Madhya Pradesh until he expresses regret’, the minister told the media.

The reaction came after the tweet posted by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, where he wrote about intolerance and hypocritical attitude in the country. ‘Vir Das, None can doubt that there are two India’s. Just that we don’t want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical’, Sibal tweeted.

Following social media criticism over his video, Vir Das had issued a statement noting that his intention was not to insult the country. ‘The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great’, Das clarified in his tweet.