Spotify launches lyrics feature globally for free, paying users, suspends ‘behind the lyrics’

Washington: Spotify has finally rolled out its real-time lyrics feature globally, after previously only offering it in a limited selection of countries. The feature will be available across iOS, Android, desktop, games consoles, and TVs, across the ‘majority’ of its music library. The company has made this feature available to both free and premium listeners.

As per The Verge, the lyrics are provided by Musixmatch, which claims to offer lyrics for ‘over 8 million’ titles and will be accessible on basically every platform where Spotify has an app. There is also a social element provided by Spotify, which allows a user to share lyrics on social media.

With the introduction of the new lyrics feature, Spotify has also revealed that it is discontinuing its ‘Behind the Lyrics’ feature. Spotify earlier worked with Musixmatch to display song lyrics until parting ways with the company in 2016. Since then, it’s offered a ‘Behind the Lyrics’ feature following its partnership with Genius. The feature offers background information on songs, but it’s less useful for karaoke sessions. Although it’s offered lyrics in some markets, like Japan, the feature hasn’t received a widespread launch in western markets like the US.