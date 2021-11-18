State in Australia allows full capacity viewers for Australian Open, Ashes series

Canberra: Victoria state in Australia has allowed 100% capacity at stadiums. Thus, the Australian open Tennis Grand Slam and Boxing Day Cricket test in Melbourne will be held in 100% capacity. This was announced by Prime Minister of Victoria, Daniel Andrews. As per the new guidelines, there will be no limit for gatherings in the state.

The last Australian Open in February was limited to 30,000 people per day — about half of Melbourne Park’s usual capacity. Last year’s Boxing Day Test between Australia and India had crowds capped at 30,000 per day at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The health authorities in Victoria expect that 90% of people in the state aged over 12 will be fully vaccinated by the end of the week. The state government earlier announced that it will lift more restrictions as the vaccination crosses 90%.