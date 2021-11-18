Tamil Nadu: Govt doctor held for sexually assaulting quarantined colleague

Chennai: A Tamil Nadu doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman colleague when she was quarantined at a private hotel. Both the accused and the victims are employed as doctors in the government general hospital in Chennai.

A release from city police said that the man was arrested based on a complaint from the victim. She was involved in Covid duty and was quarantined at a hotel here when she was assaulted, the release added.

Similarly, another male doctor was also arrested for sexual harassment of a woman doctor when she was in isolation in the same hotel, the statement added.