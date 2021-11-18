UN says Islamic State appears present in every Afghan province

The United Nations envoy to Afghanistan gave a dismal assessment of the situation following the Taliban takeover on Wednesday, claiming hat the Islamic State affiliate has expanded to several regions of Afghanistan and now appears in all 34 provinces, virtually.

The Taliban’s response to the expansion of Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) appears to rely mainly on illegal detentions and assassinations of alleged ISKP fighters, Deborah Lyons, a United Nations Special Representative commented.

‘This is an area that the international community should pay greater attention to,’ she remarked.

Her remarks come hours after Islamic State claimed responsibility for two bombings in Kabul’s largely Shiite Muslim district that killed at least one person and injured six others.

According to Lyons, the United Nations mission receives reliable reports of house searches and ‘extrajudicial murders’ of former security officers and officials by the Taliban on a regular basis.

Lyons has once again warned of a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, as winter approaches, leading to a collapsing economy and drought.