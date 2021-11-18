Vadodara boy beaten to death over alleged love affair; 4 arrested

Vadodara: A 20-year-old boy was brutally beaten to death by the relatives of his girlfriend at Chokari village in Vadodara district of Gujarat, on Wednesday. A video of the assault went viral on social media, and four people including the girl’s father was arrested.

District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Desai said that Jayesh Raval, the deceased, and the girl were reportedly in love with each other but her family disapproved of the relationship. ‘Her mother informed other family members when she saw the two talking. The accused abducted Raval from his house and thrashed him after tying him to a tree. When he fell unconscious, a villager informed the police’, the SP told the media.

‘Police reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors’, the official said, adding that further investigation on the matter was on. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered and all the four accused involved in the crime including the girl’s father have been arrested, he added.