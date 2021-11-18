Virgin Australia adds seven more planes as demand rises

Virgin Australia announced on Thursday that it would add seven more Boeing Co 737 NG aeroplanes to its fleet, practically restoring it to the pre-pandemic levels of service, in order to achieve a one-third share of Australia’s domestic travel market.

The agreed letters of intent would give Australia’s second-largest airline a fleet of 84 737 NGs, just one short of the 85 it flew before entering voluntary administration last year and handing back many of its jets to lessors.

The airline, which is currently owned by the private equity firm Bain Capital, which is based in United States, competes in a domestic market that is beginning to recover as states open their borders, against Qantas Airways Ltd and Regional Express Holdings Ltd