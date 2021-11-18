Vivo V23e 5G Specs leaked ahead of launch

The Vivo V23e 5G, a new smartphone from the Chinese company, will be unveiled in Thailand on November 23. A new leak has been revealed regarding the phone’s colour options as well as its RAM and storage, ahead of its launch. Vivo’s forthcoming V-series smartphone is expected to be available in two colours and with a single RAM and storage capacity. The Vivo V23e 5G will have a triple rear camera set and a 44-megapixel front camera, according to the company.

The Vivo V23e 5G’s official renderings and RAM + storage configuration have been leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The next Vivo 5G smartphone will be available in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour schemes, according to the source. The Vivo V23e 5G is also expected to come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The renders reveal a front-facing notch in the shape of a waterdrop. There’s a microphone on the spine and another on the bottom edge, as well as a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The Vivo V23e 5G has a volume rocker and a power key on the right spine.

Vivo has already stated that the Vivo V23e 5G would be released in Thailand on November 23. The virtual launch is set for 6.30 p.m. GMT+ 7. (5pm IST). Vivo Thailand’s website already has the landing page for the Vivo V23e 5G. The image reveals that the phone would have a 44-megapixel ‘natural portrait’ selfie camera. The Vivo V23e 5G is also expected to have triple rear cameras, as well as a flash, housed in a rectangular module. The phone will have a waterdrop notch on the top and a chin on the bottom. However, no details about the company’s upcoming launch in India have been released.

The Vivo V23e 4G model was released in Vietnam on November 9th, as previously stated. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor and triple back cameras. Vivo V23e costs VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.