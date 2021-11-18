‘Will continue to be best friends’: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello announce breakup

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who had been dating for over 2 years, announced the breakup of their romantic relationship in a joint statement on Thursday morning. The duo shared a matching statement, signed ‘Camila and Shawn’ on their respective Instagram Stories, and stated that they will continue to remain best friends.

‘Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward’, the story read.

After many years of friendship, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes started dating in July 2019. The stars released their first song together I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015 and their second track Senorita was released, just before they started dating. They had confirmed to be a couple in September that year, when they shared a purposely awkward kiss on social media.

Cabello is currently winding up her third studio album, Familia, which includes the lead single ‘Don’t Go Yet’. Mendes will commence his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’ in March and had most recently released ‘Summer of Love’ with Puerto Rican producer Tainy in August.