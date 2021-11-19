95-year-old mother approaches Delhi HC against forcible eviction by her sons

New Delhi: A 95-year-old woman from the national capital has approached the Delhi High Court, requesting to expeditiously decide her pending application against forcible eviction by her sons, from the house of her late husband. Justice Rekha Palli on Tuesday directed District Magistrate East Delhi to resolve the nonagenarian’s pending complaint within eight weeks, after completing the due procedures.

The petitioner has lodged her petition through advocate KB Hina with a grievance that her complaint dated August 17, 2021, is still pending before East Delhi’s District Magistrate and has not been acted upon. The complaint was regarding her forcible and alleged illegal eviction by her sons, from the house left behind by her late husband. The complainant stated that her husband died in April and after a few days, her sons started harassing her and allegedly threw her out of the house. One of the daughters came to rescue her mother and filed a complaint on behalf of the senior citizen before East Delhi District Magistrate.

Also read: Lured with romantic messages; 76-year-old Mumbai man loses retirement savings to online fraud

‘The petition is, accordingly, disposed of by directing respondent no.1 (Delhi government) to decide the petitioner’s pending complaint within a period of eight weeks from today after following the due procedure. Needless to state, this Court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the petitioner’s claim. It is also made clear that, in case, the petitioner is aggrieved by any order passed by respondent no.1, it will be open for her to seek legal recourse as permissible in law’, the Court said.

Advocate Shobhana Takiar, who appeared for the Delhi government submitted that the government will expeditiously decide her pending application, considering the advanced age of the petitioner.