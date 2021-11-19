Actress Evelyn Sharma, husband Tushaan Bhindi blessed with a baby girl; share pic

Actress Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have welcomed a baby girl into their family. On Friday, Evelyn took to her social media handle to introduce her daughter to her followers and shared a glimpse of her newborn. According to reports, the actress has also created an Instagram account for her daughter, who was born on November 12.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Evelyn wrote: ‘The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi’. In the photo, she is seen cradling her newborn.

Evelyn recently got married to Tushaan Bhindi, a Sydney-based surgeon, in a low-key wedding in Brisbane, Australia. The actress announced the news on social media in the first week of June.

She had also posted a series of photos from her wedding day with her husband on Instagram on June 7 and expressed her gratitude to everyone for their congratulatory messages.

