Another country approves Pfizer vaccine for children

Toronto: The authorities in Canada authorized the use of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for the use of children in Canada.

As per reports, the vaccine will be given in two doses of 10 micrograms, three weeks apart. Adult doses contain 30 micrograms. Health Canada said that clinical trials showed the vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing Covid-19 in those aged between 5 to 11 and no serious side effects were identified.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine for those aged 5 to 11 on October 29.