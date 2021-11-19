Arab Coalition forces destroys missile launched by Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a missile targeting Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The Coalition forces claimed that it had detected suspicious activities at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen and the airport has now become a launchpad for the activities of Iran supported Houthi rebels.

Meanwhile, the Coalition forces had killed more than 200 Houthi rebels in air strikes. The forces claimed that it had carried out around 35 air strikes in Marib and Al-Jawf areas in Yemen. 24 military vehicles of the rebels supported by Iran were also destroyed.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.