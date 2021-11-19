Ayush-64 drug technology transferred to 46 companies: Ayush ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH informed on Friday that the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has transferred the technology of Ayush-64 to 46 companies. Ayush 64 is a drug that has been found effective in treating in mild and asymptomatic and mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

Ayush-64 has been developed by the CCRAS, which is a premier institution for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of Ayush. It was developed in 1980 for the treatment of malaria, the ministry said. Previously, only seven companies including IMPCL, the manufacturing unit of the Ministry of Ayush, had the license, which was used for the treatment of malaria. After it was found to be effective in treatment of coronavirus during the Covid-19 outbreak, 39 new companies have been given fresh licenses.

During March 2020, the first wave of Covid-19, some scientific studies found the drug to be very effective in mild and asymptomatic and mild to moderate infection of Covid-19. It also possess properties of fighting viruses, increasing the body’s immunity and reducing fever, helping patients for speedier recovery. So far, 8 clinical trials have been done on the drug, during which Ayush-64 was administered on around 63 thousand patients quarantined at home, and the drug was found beneficial in this trial.

Also read: Agra hospital gets an unusual patient, bandages the broken arm of Lord Krishna

Before the first wave of Covid-19 seven companies including IMPCL, the manufacturing unit of the Ministry of Ayush, were responsible for manufacturing Ayush-64, but now the technology has been transferred to 39 companies, taking this figure to 46. This move of CCRAS will lead to an increase in its production and will also make it easier to meet its demand. To date, no cases of side effects for this medicine have been reported, yet experts suggest taking it only after consulting the doctors.