Biden seeks common ground with Mexico, Canada amid tensions

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden met Canadian and Mexican leaders for the first North American summit in five years, in an effort to rekindle collaboration that has been hampered by disagreements over Biden’s ‘Buy American’ policy and immigration.

Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador separately at the White House before the three of them met together.

The meetings intended to identify common ground between the three countries, who are linked by the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade pact, which oversees $1.5 trillion in North American commerce each year.