‘BJP is trying to transform the Border security force to BJP security force’: TMC MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has come down on the Union Government heavily over the decision to increase the BSF’s jurisdiction by 50Km along the international border. The TMC MP said that BJP is trying to transform the BSF to a BJP security force.

‘The job of the Border Security Force (BSF) is to strengthen the security of border areas and ensure the safety of the people of this country. We hold great respect for the work they have been doing by sacrificing their sleep so that we, the citizens of this country, can sleep peacefully. BSF is the pride of India. However, the leaders of BJP are trying to use one of the most respected forces of the country – BSF – for their political benefits. BJP is trying to transform the Border security force to BJP security force’, said TMC leader.

Earlier the Union government had decided to increase the BSF’s jurisdiction by 50Km along the international border in three states- West Bengal, Punjab and Assam. As per the new order, the officers of BSF will be able to conduct searches and arrests over a wider area in these three states. BSF has the right to take this action under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Passport Act, and the Passport (Entry to India) Act. Earlier, this range was limited to 15 kilometers.

The West Bengal state government had earlier passed a resolution in the state assembly against this decision.