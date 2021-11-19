Check out Rail’s new ‘Pod’ retiring rooms for travellers

The ticketing, catering, and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, IRCTC, has introduced a new service by introducing Retiring Rooms at Mumbai Central Railway Station. This is in association with Urban Pod Pvt Ltd. This facility will have 48 pods, of which 30 are classic pods, 7 are ladies-only pods, 10 are private pods and one is for differently-abled guests.

In the classic pods and ladies-only pods, one guest can stay, while the private pod provides a private space inside the room, while the room for differently-abled guests can accommodate two guests with wheelchair space. Pod hotels are also known as capsule hotels, being small, bed-sized rooms. The first capsule hotels were developed in Japan. Pod hotels offer affordable, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or cannot afford the larger, more expensive rooms offered by conventional hotels.

There will be free Wi-Fi in each pod, luggage storage, toiletries, shower rooms, and washrooms in the common areas. In the pods, the guest will find amenities such as a TV, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner and air filter vents, reading lights, interior lights, mobile charging stations, smoke detectors, and DND indicators. According to the IRCTC, the concept will appeal mainly to frequent travelers, backpackers, single travelers, corporate executives, study groups, etc.

Tariffs for this property will range between Rs 999/- for 12 hours onwards per person and up to Rs 1,999/- for 24 hours. During an open tender process, IRCTC awarded the contract to M/s Urban Pod Pvt Ltd. The pact covers the setup, operation, and management of the POD concept Retiring Rooms for nine years. The site is located on the first floor of Mumbai Central Railway Station. There will be three POD rooms each covering 3,000 square feet with a mezzanine floor.