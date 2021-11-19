‘Election gimmick’: Kisan Union to continue protests till new farm laws are withdrawn officially

Palghar: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister’s announcement on repealing the three farm laws seems to be an election gimmick. The BKU leaders also threatened to continue the farmers’ agitation till the laws are officially repealed in the Parliament.

‘This decision also seems to be an election gimmick, given the manner in which the graph of Centre is going down and their image is getting affected. They are working under the pressure of the companies, only to benefit them. Farmers will continue to agitate until the laws are taken back in Parliament. MSP Guarantee Act has to be formed. This is a victory of farmers. The victory is dedicated to more than 750 farmers who died and to tribals, workers and women who became a part of this agitation’, Tikait was quoted by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The decision notably came ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, scheduled to be held early next year. Among these farmers from states including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were protesting across Delhi’s borders for the past one year. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.