Farm laws repealed! PM Modi’s magnanimity shines through!….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magnanimity shone through as he repealed the controversial farm laws and asked forgiveness for the hardships faced by farmers.

In a televised speech viewed by billions, he apologized with folded hands particularly to farmers for not taking them into consideration before forming and passing these laws.

Farmers have been resisting these rules even before they were passed across the country. They feel the laws will favour giant corporations while harming farmers.

Hundreds of farmers have been camped out at Delhi’s borders since November 2020, demanding that the government repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Modi spent a long time saying that his government had helped India’s farmers and had done ‘all possible’ to help them before getting to the topic.

Hundreds of farmers have died during the protest that was alive for more than a year, unions stated.

He moved on to praising the three controversial agriculture legislation enacted by his government after talking about the achievements.

‘I apologise to the nation because something appears to have gone wrong in our efforts, and as a result, we were unable to tell the truth to certain farmers.” It’s Guru Nanak Jayanti today, and it’s not the time to point fingers. I’d want to inform everyone that we’ve made the decision to repeal these laws. I’m hoping that the farmers who were protesting would now return to their homes and farms, so that we can start over,’ Modi said.

Farmers’ protests have centred in the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two of the 5 states which will go to the polls early next year. The farm regulations, according to most analysts, would have an impact on voters in parts of these states.