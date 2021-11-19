‘Flame no longer burns so brightly’: AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Bringing curtains down to an illustrious career, former South African batter AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old Proteas cricket legend made this announcement through a series of tweets, ending a 17-year journey which saw him play in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

‘It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly’, ABD wrote.

‘I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful’, the player expressed his gratitude.

The announcement also effectively ends his ties with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have been an essential part of the team since 2011, played 184 games across 10 seasons. He also expressed his thanks to the RCB management, Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting him all through these years. ‘RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever’, he added.

“I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” – @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/5b6RUYfjDY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

De Villiers last game for South Africa came in April 2018 when they locked horns with Australia at Johannesburg. His last game in the limited-overs format for South Africa came in February 16, 2018, against India.