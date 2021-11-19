DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewsMobile Apps

Gandhi family, top leaders remember Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

Nov 19, 2021, 08:21 am IST

India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi was honoured by a number of notable politicians and individuals on her 103rd birth anniversary. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first PM, Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917.

On the occasion, paying tribute to his grandmother, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, ‘A tribute on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi Ji, an able and strong prime minister. The entire nation still hails her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly’. In Delhi, he also paid floral respects to Indira Gandhi at her mausoleum, the ‘Shakti Sthal’.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, ‘Tributes to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary’.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, were among the others, who paid tribute to her on this occasion.

Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977, and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

