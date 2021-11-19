Gandhi family, top leaders remember Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi was honoured by a number of notable politicians and individuals on her 103rd birth anniversary. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first PM, Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917.

On the occasion, paying tribute to his grandmother, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, ‘A tribute on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi Ji, an able and strong prime minister. The entire nation still hails her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly’. In Delhi, he also paid floral respects to Indira Gandhi at her mausoleum, the ‘Shakti Sthal’.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, ‘Tributes to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary’.

Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, were among the others, who paid tribute to her on this occasion.

Humble tributes to the first woman PM of the nation Smt. #IndiraGandhi ji on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her entire life to the service of the nation. Her values, decisive leadership & supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. Indira ji’s life remains an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 19, 2020

Happy birthday Madam. U were an inspiration in my growing up yrs.

U invited me to a breakfast with u after u saw me lead the 26th Jan Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath,in 1975. It made waves then,being invited by Hble Prime Minister of India.

It made history ?@PIB_India? pic.twitter.com/Qz5Bn1Gozm — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 19, 2020

Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977, and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.