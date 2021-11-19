Goa does not need Gujarat or Bengal model to solve its problems: TMC leader Faleiro

Panaji: Trinamool Congress Party leader Luizinho Faleiro said on Thursday that Goa does not need to ape Gujarat or Bengal to solve its problems.

Goa does not want the Gujarat model or the Bengal model, but needs a Goa model, and that will happen only if the people of Goa decide what’s best for Goa. It is TMC’s aim to ensure that Goans get good governance, Faleiro said in a press conference. Faleiro also slammed his detractors who have said his nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a ‘retirement package’. He had not retired, and he wanted to raise the coastal state’s issues in Parliament, he said.

Faleiro also thanked party chairperson Mamata Banerjee for giving him the opportunity and added that he will not make compromises, nor make empty promises. He also accused the Congress of being involved in ‘the wholesale business of selling MLAs and dividing votes’.