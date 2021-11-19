Guptil surpasses Kohli; become highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is

Ranchi: New Zealand batter Martin Guptill surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is, during the on-going T20 match against India, which is being played in Ranchi. With his knock of 31 in the match, the Kiwi opener has now scored a total of 3,248 runs and is at the top of the tally.

Guptill just needed 11 runs before New Zealand’s 2nd T20I against India to reach the landmark where he achieved it in the 3rd over of his team’s innings in Ranchi. India’s ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli has been taken back to second position with 3,227 runs, followed by T20 captain Rohit Sharma with 3,086 runs.

‘Congratulations to @martyguptill for becoming the leading run-scorer in men’s T20I’, Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted. In the 2nd T20 match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand. The team made one change as Harshal Patel was replaced for his debut match with pacer Mohammed Siraj, who injured his hand in the 1st T20 of the series, on Wednesday.