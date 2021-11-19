Happy Gurupurab! PM Modi, Amit Shah extend their wishes to the nation

The country’s top leaders came forward to pay homage and send their greetings to the nation, on the occasion of 552nd Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Taking To Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: ‘On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating’.

On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to his Twitter handle and said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a symbol of justice, righteousness, and compassion, and his teachings encourage compatriots to work for the benefit of the people.

Also Read: PM Modi to hand over DRDO-designed electronic warfare system ‘Shakti’ to Indian Navy today

Guru Nanak Jayanti, commonly known as ‘Gurupurab,’ is one of Sikhism’s most significant festivals. The birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, is commemorated on this day. Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in 1469 in Talwandi, Pakistan, propagated the message of ‘Ik Onkar,’ which means ‘One God,’ who resides in all of his creations and is the eternal truth.