India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these states

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the coming days. The national weather forecasting agency updated that the depression over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday and this will cause heavy rain in the southern states of the country.

IMD issued a yellow alert in Khammam, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Suryapet, Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad districts in Telangana.

IMD said that the sea is expected to remain very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours.