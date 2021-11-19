Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana’s ‘India got bheekh in 1947’ remark

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday, replied to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bheek (handout)’ remark. Kangana recently claimed at a summit that India’s independence was a ‘bheekh’.

Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and wrote: ‘It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a bheek’.

It is totally understand . Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a “ bheek” — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 18, 2021

Kangana Ranaut was chastised for her statement by various Bollywood stars as well as political figures. She has also been the subject of several police charges.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, the Padma Shri awardee had said, ‘…blood will flow. But it should not be Hindustani blood. They knew it and they paid a price. Of course, it was not freedom but bheekh (alms) and we attained real freedom in 2014’.

Following Kangana’s statement, BJP MP Varun Gandhi posted a video of her remarks on Twitter. He said, ‘It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation’.

Also Read: Happy Gurupurab! PM Modi, Amit Shah extend their wishes to the nation

Responding to the remark, Kangana added on Instagram Stories: ‘Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed… which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi’s begging bowl… Ja aur roo ab (go cry now)’.

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. The film directed by Sai Kabir, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Aparajita Ayodhya, and The Incarnation: Sita are among the actress’s upcoming projects.