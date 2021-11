Ambikapur: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Friday. As per the National Center for Seismology the epicenter of the earthquake was at 117 kilometers north-northwest of Ambikapur at a depth of 15 kilometers.

Chhattisgarh has very low rates of seismic activity. The state witness low-intensity earthquakes rarely.