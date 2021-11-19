Lunar Eclipse 2021: Here’s how and when to watch

A partial lunar eclipse can be seen from the Northeastern part of the country on Friday. This will be the longest lunar eclipse in the last 580 years. Chandra Grahan will be visible from some areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

According to Debiprosad Duari, Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium, the event would begin at 12.48 pm and will be over by 4.17 pm. The eclipse will reach the peak around 2.34 pm as the shadow of the earth will cover almost 97% of the Moon.

The eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years. This is the year’s second and the last one too.

A lunar eclipse is a natural occurrence when the earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon. The moon obtains its light from the Sun, is therefore left in darkness resulting in the phenomenon of an Eclipse.

The Moon is expected to seem blood-red in colour, which occurs when red sunlight rays pass through the Earth’s atmosphere with the least amount of deflection and land on the Moon.

The penumbral eclipse, which happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon aren’t precisely aligned, will be visible from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, though only for a few moments.

The most recent lunar eclipse occurred on July 27, 2018. As per Duari, the next lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022, although it will not be visible from India. The next lunar eclipse viewable from India will occur on November 8, 2022.