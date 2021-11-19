Lured with romantic messages; 76-year-old Mumbai man loses retirement savings to online fraud

Mumbai: A 76-year-old man from Ambernath, Mumbai was looted by an unknown person pretending to be a woman on social media, of Rs 4.65 lakh, which was his retirement money. The septuagenarian was lured by the culprit with romantic messages.

The complainant, Pascal Gonsalves, met the user named Miss Ethad on Facebook, who became ‘friends’, and chatted many times. The person allegedly told Gonsalves that she came to Mumbai to surprise him but was apprehended by a customs officer at the Mumbai airport for the expensive gift that she brought for him. Later, he got a call from a different number pretending to be a customs officer and asked to pay fine for the gift if he wanted to release Ethad. The senior citizen fell to their trap and sent cash to five bank account numbers given by some unknown people.

‘The complainant panicked and proceeded as per their guidelines. The complainant who saved all his income all these years lost Rs 4.65 lakh in this trap. Later he tried to call Ethad but the number was unavailable. That was when he realised that he was being cheated. He came to us and filed an FIR against five people who held five bank accounts numbers to which he transferred the money’, a police officer said. He added that a case has been registered against the five accused in Ambernath police station.