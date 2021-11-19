Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai mall

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on the first floor of Prime Mall in Vile Parle West in Mumbai on Friday. 13 fire engines are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

Also Read: State government lifts all Covid-19 restrictions from November 20

This is the third fire accident in Mumbai in this week. On Thursday, a fire erupted in the garage of Sai Auto Hyundai Showroom in suburban Powai. Earlier this week, a huge fire erupted in the service center of a multinational electronic goods company in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai.