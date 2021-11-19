Mentally challenged girl gang-raped by a quack and his accomplice; accused arrested

Shahjahanpur: A 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a quack and his accomplice in the Allahaganj area, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the girl was going to market. As the girl was passing by the quake’s clinic, he and his accomplice dragged her into their clinic and gang-raped her. The girl was admitted to a medical college in Shajahanpur, and was referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment as her condition was serious. He added that the police are bearing expenses for the treatment of the girl.

The accused, identified as Ram Babu and his accomplice Akshay Kumar, were arrested on Wednesday after registration of an FIR against them, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. The Chief Medical Superintendent U P Sinha of Shahjahanpur Medical College said that due to the assault, the girl had sustained severe internal injuries. The girl’s mother said that the condition of her daughter is fine now but she asked for strict action against rapists.