Mercedes-Benz launched Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched new AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ in India. The luxury car makers claim that this new model is the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car and also India’s fastest hatchback. The car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds.

The new hatchback is powered with a 2.0-litre 4 in-line turbocharged petrol engine that develops 421bhp @6,750rpm and 500Nm @5,000-5,250rpm of peak torque. The engine is mated with an 8-speed AMG dual-clutch transmission. The company offers a top speed of 270kmph.

It features an AMG-specific radiator grille, an aerodynamic bonnet, with power domes, multi-beam LED headlights, wider front wings, flared wheel arches, and AMG alloy wheels.

The new model is priced at Rs 79.50 lakhs.