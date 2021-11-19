‘No cracks in Mullaperiyar dam’: TN Govt demands to raise water level to 142 ft

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government filed a fresh affidavit with the Supreme Court, claiming that mild tremors have not caused any crack in the Mullaperiyar dam. The affidavit came as a response to the claim of petitioner Dr Joe Joseph, stating that small tremors have caused cracks in the dam.

The government also requesting the top court to raise the bar of the maximum water level in the dam to 142 feet, citing the Constitutional Bench order of 2014 that permitted increasing the water level to the same height.

The same affidavit also counterfeits the claim put forward by Kerala government, that the final rule curve of the dam is not ready. According to the affidavit, the Central Water Commission, after listening to both the sides, has readied the rule curve. Currently, the water level at the dam is being controlled by that rule curve, it added.