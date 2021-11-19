Oppo launches ‘A55s 5G’: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Popular smartphone makers, Oppo launched its 5G smartphone’ Oppo A55s’. The phone is launched in Japan and is priced at JPY 32,800 ( Rs. 21,200) for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Green and Black colour options. Pre-booking has already begun and the new phone will be on sale from November 23.

The new phone runs on ColorOS 11-based Android 11 software. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD LTPS display with 405pp pixel density, up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The phone has an internal storage of 64GB which can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

Also Read: Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains; order issued

The Oppo A55s 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features a 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and it supports face recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.