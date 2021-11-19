PM Modi to hand over DRDO-designed electronic warfare system ‘Shakti’ to Indian Navy today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally hand over the Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) system ‘Shakti’ created by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Jhansi on Friday. The ceremony will take place as part of the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’.

The Prime Minister will kick off the commencement of the crucial project on the last day of the three-day ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’ event, which is being organised by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) Hyderabad, a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has designed and developed the Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) System ‘Shakti’ for the Indian Navy’s Capital Warships for the interception, detection, classification, identification, and jamming of conventional and modern radars. To assure electronic supremacy and survival in maritime combat, the Shakti EW system will provide an electronic layer of defence against current radars and anti-ship missiles.

The Indian Navy’s prior generation EW systems will be replaced with this system, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read: World’s cleanest river and it’s in India! Read on to know more

For the defence of Indian Navy ships against missile assaults, the system has been combined with wideband Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Counter Measures (ECM). The system’s ESM aids in the precise direction and interception of current radars. For post-mission analysis, the system contains a built-in radar fingerprinting and data recording replay capability.

The first Shakti system was placed on the INS Visakhapatnam, while the second is now being installed aboard the INS Vikrant, an indigenous aircraft carrier. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is producing twelve Shakti Systems at a cost of Rs 1805 crores, with the help of more than fifty MSMEs. These systems will be placed aboard capital warships in development, such as the P-15B, P-17A, and Talwar class follow-on ships.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Indian Navy, and industry partners on the Shakti EW System development. He said that this will improve the Indian Navy’s capabilities and it is a key step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat in terms of superior defence technology.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, thanked the teams involved in the creation of the Shakti EW Technology and stated that the system will enhance the Navy’s Electronic Intelligence capacity.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone in Jhansi for the Rs 400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project.