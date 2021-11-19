Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains; order issued

New Delhi: The Railway Board has issued an order, permitting to resume the serving of cooked meals to passengers on trains, a service that was discontinued in the wake of Covid pandemic. The Railway Board requested the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume its service in a letter on Friday, and added that ready-to-eat meals will continue to be served to passengers.

‘In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue,’ the letter stated.

Earlier this month, the Railways had restarted the functioning of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been put in place for the pandemic.