Serena Williams ‘devastated and shocked,’ over Peng’s sexual assault allegations

Serena Williams expressed concern for Peng Shuai, a fellow tennis player who has not been seen in public since accusing China’s former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault.

This month, the former world number one in doubles, Peng Shuai, said on social media that Zhang forced her into sex and that they thereafter had an on-again, off-again consensual relationship. Her post was removed from the internet within an hour.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, wrote on Twitter, ‘I am devastated and horrified to learn about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible.’

Beijing has not responded to Peng’s initial charge, and discussion of the matter on China’s strictly regulated internet has been blocked.

On Wednesday, the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) expressed concern for Peng’s safety.