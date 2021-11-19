Singapore business events rebound after pandemic, Hong Kong struggles.

Singapore is inviting top executives from major global corporations for a series of conferences this week, signalling the country’s gradual return to normalcy and highlighting the contrast with long-time competitor Hong Kong, which has some of the world’s strictest quarantine restrictions.

Hundreds of CEOs were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Milken Institute’s annual Asia Summit, hosted by billionaire Michael Milken’s think tank, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, and an event hosted by sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Participants were only permitted in after passing swab tests and were obliged to wear masks and adhere to strict safe distancing procedures, however they had more freedom in terms of eating together than the general population of the country.

The resumption of on-site events in the Southeast Asian hub coincides with Singapore’s announcement that at least a dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Canada and the United States, will no longer require quarantine.