State government lifts all Covid-19 restrictions from November 20

Shimla: The Uttarakhand government has decided to withdraw Covid-19 restriction imposed in the state from November 20. Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has issued new guidelines on Friday.

As per the new guidelines, wearing masks will be mandatory at public places, workplaces and on public transport. The authority informed that it has banned spitting at public places and violators will face fine and punishment. The consumption of paan, gutkha, tobacco is banned in public places.

Also Read: ‘No government can rule the country by crushing the farmers’: Priyanka Gandhi

Meanwhile, 23 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall infection tally has increased to 3,44,074. The death toll remains unchanged at 7,404 as no death was reported in the state in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,30,332 have been recovered from the infection in the state. The recovery rate is at 96.01%.