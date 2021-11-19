‘The Union government had to bend before the farmers’ pressure’: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the Union government and said that the decision to repel farm laws is the victory of people.

‘For the first time the ‘mann ki baat’ of people has come out of PM’s mouth. BJP leaders were openly calling these farmers Khalistanis and Pakistanis, but the Union government had to bend before the farmers’ pressure, said Sanjay Raut.

He also said that more than 400 farmers lost their lives during the protests and if Prime Minister listened to their demands earlier then these lives would have been saved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that the three new farm laws will be rolled back.